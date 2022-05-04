Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.10 million and the lowest is $83.60 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $346.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $479.24 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $560.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. 3,203,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,597. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

