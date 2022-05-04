Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.
