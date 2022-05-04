SuperLauncher Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,065.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $14,065.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00217021 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00449505 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,443.07 or 1.88869313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,139,758 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

