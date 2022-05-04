SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) vs. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Financial Survey

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SVF Investment Corp. 3 and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVF Investment Corp. 3 N/A N/A -8.67% MongoDB -35.12% -66.70% -13.68%

60.2% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVF Investment Corp. 3 0 0 0 0 N/A MongoDB 0 1 13 0 2.93

MongoDB has a consensus target price of $492.13, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Given MongoDB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than SVF Investment Corp. 3.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SVF Investment Corp. 3 and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVF Investment Corp. 3 N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A MongoDB $873.78 million 26.58 -$306.87 million ($4.74) -72.51

SVF Investment Corp. 3 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Summary

MongoDB beats SVF Investment Corp. 3 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

