swisspartners Ltd. Acquires 25,564 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 783.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.65. The stock had a trading volume of 134,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

