swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for 4.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after buying an additional 1,451,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,184. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

