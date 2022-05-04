Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.63

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 148968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

