Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synaptogenix in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Synaptogenix (Get Rating)
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptogenix (SNPX)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.