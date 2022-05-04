Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synaptogenix in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

