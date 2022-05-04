Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,049. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synlogic by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synlogic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

