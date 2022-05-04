T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.10.

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

