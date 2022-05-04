Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 2131548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
