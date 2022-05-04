Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TNDM traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.43. 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 417.04 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

