Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

TMHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

