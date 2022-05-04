Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
TMHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.