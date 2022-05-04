Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

TMHC stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.