Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.
TMHC stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
