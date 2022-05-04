Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.50

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 93304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.