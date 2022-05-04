TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $47,650.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,370,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,122,856.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TELA. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

