Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 503,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.61 and a 200 day moving average of $438.65. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $14,711,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

