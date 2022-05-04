Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.82

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.82 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 1876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at $143,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

