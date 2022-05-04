Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.
Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,947. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
