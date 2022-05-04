Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,947. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

