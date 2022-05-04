Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

