Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

