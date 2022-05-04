Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 285,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

