Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

