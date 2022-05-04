Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.90 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE:CBU opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.