Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.