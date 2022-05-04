Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,005 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

