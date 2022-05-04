Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,695 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

