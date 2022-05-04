Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 817 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $354.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.67. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

