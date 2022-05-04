Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.