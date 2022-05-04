The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,744 shares of company stock worth $15,109,607. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.29. 34,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

