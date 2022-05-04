The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).
In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 240,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,727. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
