Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, reaching $552.78. 18,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.43 and a 200-day moving average of $596.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

