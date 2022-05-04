Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.45% of Kinross Gold worth $32,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

