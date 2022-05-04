Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

REGN stock opened at $660.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $676.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.40 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

