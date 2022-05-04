Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $4,449,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 35,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $93.21.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

