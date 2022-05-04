Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 112,948 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,948 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.70% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $70,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

