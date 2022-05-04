Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 41,543 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,543 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $51,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

