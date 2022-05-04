Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

C stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,614,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

