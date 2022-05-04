Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 19,580 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 9,313,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,382,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

