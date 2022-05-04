Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 8,394 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Fiserv by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,460. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

