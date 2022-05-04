Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $9.77. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

Separately, Investec lowered Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

