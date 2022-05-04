Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.02

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 31759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.93.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$741.62 million and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.