Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

