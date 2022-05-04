TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 52,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,282. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $799.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 460.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 103,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 475.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

