Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 66,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,148,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 643,025 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,651,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

