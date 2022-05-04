True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.73

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 143670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27. The company has a market cap of C$576.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.