Truehand Inc Has $3.52 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truehand Inc lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.38. 125,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.36. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

