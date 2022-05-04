Truehand Inc Sells 4,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truehand Inc lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

