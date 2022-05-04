Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will post $158.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.80 million and the highest is $160.00 million. Trustmark reported sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $643.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.70 million to $656.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.00 million, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $716.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday.

TRMK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.79. 450,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,271. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,654,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after buying an additional 277,856 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 234,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.