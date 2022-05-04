Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.61

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$73.61 and last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 1313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.18.

The company has a market cap of C$770.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.72.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,653,439 shares in the company, valued at C$125,857,240.30.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

