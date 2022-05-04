Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.61

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$73.61 and last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 1313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.18.
The company has a market cap of C$770.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.72.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
Further Reading
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.